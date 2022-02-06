With death of Lata Mangeshkar, subcontinent lost a truly great singer: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed grief over the passing away of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. "With the death of Lata Mangeshkar, the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world," Imran Khan tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, she was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the demise of the legendary singer and said that she left a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The last rites of Lata Mangeshkar were performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (ANI)

