NATO mulls Spain-Germany gas link to reduce EU's reliance on Russia: Reports

NATO wants there to be a new gas interconnector built between Spain and Germany in order to reduce Europe's energy dependence on Russia, a Spanish daily reported Sunday.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 06-02-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 20:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Madrid [Spain], February 6 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO wants there to be a new gas interconnector built between Spain and Germany in order to reduce Europe's energy dependence on Russia, a Spanish daily reported Sunday. Sources told La Vanguardia that the new pipeline would help pump Algerian natural gas and liquefied natural gas stored in Spain and Portugal to consumers in Central Europe.

The military alliance is also considering reviving the Midi-Catalonia Pipeline, also known as MidCat. National regulators rejected the French-Spanish interconnector as unfeasible three years ago. The European Union relies on Russia for about 40% of natural gas imports. EU policymakers have been hard-pressed to find alternatives to Russian supplies by the United States. Washington has imposed sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that would carry gas to Germany bypassing Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

