13 killed in bus accident in Indonesia's Yogyakarta
Thirteen bodies have been found from a bus accident in Indonesia's Yogyakarta on Sunday, Spokesman for the National Search and Rescue Office Yusuf Latief told Xinhua over phone.
The accident occurred at about 13:00 Jakarta time (0600 GMT) in Bantul district, and scores of people were injured, the spokesman said. (ANI/Xinhua)
