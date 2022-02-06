13 killed in bus accident in Indonesia's Yogyakarta

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Thirteen bodies have been found from a bus accident in Indonesia's Yogyakarta on Sunday, Spokesman for the National Search and Rescue Office Yusuf Latief told Xinhua over phone.

The accident occurred at about 13:00 Jakarta time (0600 GMT) in Bantul district, and scores of people were injured, the spokesman said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)