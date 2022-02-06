Left Menu

EU adopts humanitarian exemption to Afghanistan sanctions

As Afghanistan witnesses a severe financial and humanitarian crisis, European Union has amended its Afghanistan sanction regime to include a humanitarian exemption, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 06-02-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 22:53 IST
EU adopts humanitarian exemption to Afghanistan sanctions
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

As Afghanistan witnesses a severe financial and humanitarian crisis, European Union has amended its Afghanistan sanction regime to include a humanitarian exemption, local media reported. The EU has followed the United Nations adoption of a humanitarian exemption to Taliban-related sanctions on 22 December 2021, Khaama Press reported.

It further reported that as per the new exemptions by the EU, it will allow frozen assets of Afghanistan to be used for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in the country or to support such activities. In the meantime, the exemptions will also allow the process and use of the fund for the above-mentioned purposes.

According to Khaama Press, the United Kingdom also adopted a humanitarian exception to its Afghanistan sanctions last week. The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since the Taliban took control of Kabul in mid-August last year.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022