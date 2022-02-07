Left Menu

COVID-19: South Korean embassy gifts 13,500 masks to Indian schools

South Korea has gifted 13,500 masks to 26 Indian schools, their embassy said in a press statement on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 10:25 IST
COVID-19: South Korean embassy gifts 13,500 masks to Indian schools
The Embassy of the Republic of Korea has gifted 13,500 masks to 26 Indian schools. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South Korea has gifted 13,500 masks to 26 Indian schools, their embassy said in a press statement on Monday. "With the announcement of re-opening of schools, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea took a thoughtful step of delivering 13,500 masks with Indian flags printed on it to 26 Indian schools that have been conducting Korean language classes since 2021," the embassy said.

This step was taken for welcoming the students back to schools after a long interval due to COVID-19. "I hope that the Indian students who have been through these hard times of the COVID pandemic are able to overcome it by staying healthy and can continue with their lives and studies in the school and to deepen the understanding of Korean language and Korean culture," said Chang Jae-bok, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India.

Through this, he conveyed his expectation from the Indian students to become a bridge between Korea and India in the future. Korean Cultural Centre India has been conducting pilot classes for Korean Language Education at Indian schools since 2015. Currently, 15 schools are conducting Korean Language classes as a part of their curriculum.

As many as 18 schools are conducting Korean Language classes as hobby classes thanks to the Indian government's Korean language course recommendation through its 2020 National Education Policy and the popularity of Korean culture since the Covid 19 pandemic. 9 of them are in Delhi and nearby, 3 in Chennai, 2 in Punjab, and 1 in Imphal. Particularly, 7 schools are conducting Korean Language classes as a part of their curriculum and hobby classes at the same time this year. 1,536 students have been learning the Korean Language from a total of 26 schools. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022