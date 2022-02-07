Left Menu

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister to meet Jaishankar today

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G. L. Peiris is set to meet his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday amid the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 10:39 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Lankan counterpart G L Peiris (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G. L. Peiris is set to meet his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday amid the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister arrived in Delhi on Sunday for a three-day visit to India. Both the ministers are expected to discuss economic support to Sri Lanka and other possible infrastructure projects. Several issues concerning fishermen's rights could also feature in the talks.

During his visit, Peiris is also expected to meet Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. "Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Prof. G. L. Peiris arrives in Delhi on an official visit," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Sunday.

Jaishankar last met Peiris in September last year in New York where they held a comprehensive discussion on the close partnership between the two countries. Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa travelled to India in December last year. His trip focused on measures concerning the economic crisis faced by the island nation.

Jaishankar had a virtual meeting with Sri Lankan Finance Minister on January 15, where he conveyed that India has always stood with Sri Lanka and will continue to extend support. This visit comes days after the USD 400 million SAARC currency swap facility was extended to Sri Lanka and the ACU settlement of USD 515.2 million was deferred by two months. Another USD 500 million LOC for the purchase of fuel from India has also been extended.

Last week, India delivered 100,000 Rapid Antigen Self Test Kits to Sri Lanka to assist it in the fight against COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

