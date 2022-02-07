Left Menu

Graves of Ahmadiyya community desecrated in Pakistan's Punjab province: Report

As many as 45 graves of the Ahmadiyya community were desecrated in Pakistan's Punjab province.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-02-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 11:14 IST
As many as 45 graves of the Ahmadiyya community were desecrated in Hafizabad district, pakistan. (Photo Credit: Pakistani journalist Azaz Syed twitter). Image Credit: ANI
As many as 45 graves of the Ahmadiyya community were desecrated in Pakistan's Punjab province. Taking to Twitter, Pakistani journalist Azaz Syed raised concern about the issue of desecration in Hafizabad district and asked the government to take action against the perpetrators.

In Pakistan today, anti-Ahmadi Muslim sentiment is very strong. It is amongst one of the most persecuted minority communities in the country. "Reportedly PunjabPolice/@DHafizabad has desecrated 45 graves of the Ahmadiyya community in Premkot, district Hafizabad. Persecution against any community is in violation of basic human rights and Islamic values. Govt must take action," Azaz Syed tweeted.

Back in 2020, a detailed report by the UK-based All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) had revealed details about the discrimination the Ahmadi community has been facing in Pakistan. The APPG Inquiry heard disturbing evidence that anti-Ahmadi hatred is taught to children in schools, including in their textbooks.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group had called for the repeal of anti-Ahmadi laws in Pakistan and some of its key recommendations to the Government of Pakistan include removing the publications ban on Ahmadi Muslim literature and ensuring full freedom of religion for all religious communities in Pakistan.

