UK Foreign Secretary Truss to visit Russia on Thursday

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will pay a visit to Russia on February 10 in a bid to ease tensions around Ukraine, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Last month, the UK government said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked Truss to travel to Russia for talks in the coming days. In early February, Truss said that she tested positive for COVID-19 and will postpone her visit.

