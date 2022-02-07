Left Menu

Russia confirms 171,905 new COVID-19 cases, 609 deaths

Russia has confirmed 171,905 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 180,071 the day before, and 609 deaths, the federal response center said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 07-02-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 14:23 IST
Russia confirms 171,905 new COVID-19 cases, 609 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], February 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 171,905 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 180,071 the day before, and 609 deaths, the federal response center said on Monday. "As many as 171,905 new COVID-19 cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 609 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 10,843 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 15% decrease from the day before. At the same time, 55,683 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

Moscow logged 15,442 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths in the same period, according to the stopcoronavirus.rf portal. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022