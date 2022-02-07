Left Menu

Eleven COVID-19 cases detected over past day among arrivals at Beijing Olympics

As many as eleven new cases of COVID-19 were detected over the past 24 hours among new arrivals in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 07-02-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 14:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

As many as eleven new cases of COVID-19 were detected over the past 24 hours among new arrivals in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. "142 participants of the Games arrived yesterday, 65 of them were athletes. We have detected 11 positive tests, seven of which are in athletes, as well as four team members," Deputy Director of Epidemic Prevention and Control Office of Beijing Winter Olympic Organizing Committee, Huang Chun told reporters.

Papua New Guinea's prime minister James Marape was forced to return to his country from Beijing after testing COVID positive in Beijing. Marape had to cancel the scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and a visit to France for the One Ocean Summit hosted by President Emmanuel Macron from February 9-11.

The Games kicked off on February 4 and will end on February 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

