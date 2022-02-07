Left Menu

Pak's 31 percent youths unemployed: Report

Unemployment in Pakistan is making headlines again as 31 per cent of youths in the country are currently unemployed, as per the report released by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics on Sunday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-02-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 16:10 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Unemployment in Pakistan is making headlines again as 31 percent of youths in the country are currently unemployed, as per the report released by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics on Sunday. Females, out of this 31 percent unemployed youth in Pakistan, account for 51 percent, reported The Express Tribune.

Furthermore, males, out of the total unemployed 31 percent youth in the country, account for 16 percent. The unemployment situation is such that many of these unemployed youths hold professional degrees. Nearly 60 percent of Pakistan's population is less than 30 years old.

According to the report, the current unemployment rate is at 6.9 percent. Despite all the hype about the youth bulge and Pakistan enjoying the demographic dividend, the unemployment rate for young new entrants into the labour force remains the greatest, according to the report.

The report revealed that many more women and those living in cities are unemployed than their male and rural counterparts. Even after all the declarations and policy initiatives, the female labour force participation rate (LFPR) remains extremely low, according to the report. (ANI)

