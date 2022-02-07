5.1-magnitude earthquake hits waters off eastern Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the waters off eastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 6:58 pm Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicentre was monitored at 24.39 degrees north latitude and 122.01 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 34 km, the CENC said. (ANI/Xinhua)

