5.1-magnitude earthquake hits waters off eastern Taiwan

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 07-02-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 17:50 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the waters off eastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 6:58 pm Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicentre was monitored at 24.39 degrees north latitude and 122.01 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 34 km, the CENC said. (ANI/Xinhua)
