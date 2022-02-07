Left Menu

Iran's daily COVID-19 caseload nears 40,000

Iran's Health Ministry on Monday reported 39,819 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 6,619,085.

07-02-2022
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Tehran [Iran], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Health Ministry on Monday reported 39,819 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 6,619,085. The pandemic has claimed 104 lives in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from the virus to 132,934, according to the ministry.

A total of 6,171,587 people have recovered from the disease or have been discharged from hospitals across the country, with 2,615 remaining in intensive care units, it added. As of Monday, 61,170,578 Iranians had received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 54,561,630 receiving two shots and 19,973,438 receiving three.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has surged in Iran over the past weeks after the first case of the variant was detected in the country on December 19, 2021. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

