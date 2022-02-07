Left Menu

Vietnam reports 16,815 new COVID-19 cases, 2,358,786 in total

Vietnam reported 16,815 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 16,809 locally transmitted and six imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:36 IST
Vietnam reports 16,815 new COVID-19 cases, 2,358,786 in total
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 16,815 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 16,809 locally transmitted and six imported, according to its Ministry of Health. The Vietnamese capital Hanoi reported the highest number of infections on Monday with 2,988 cases, followed by central Nghe An province with 1,247 cases and central Da Nang city with 935 cases.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 2,358,786 with 38,424 deaths. Nationwide, 2,122,380 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered. Some 182.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 29 million third shots, have been administered, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Monday, the country has registered over 2.35 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April last year, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022