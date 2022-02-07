Terrorist groups make 'mockery of sanction regimes': TS Tirumurti at UNSC debate

Ambassador of India to United Nations, T S Tirumurti, on Monday, said that the terrorist groups mock sanction regimes and rebrand themselves as humanitarian organizations to evade sanctions. Tirumurti was speaking at an open debate organized by United Nations Security Council on "General issues relating to Sanctions: Preventing their humanitarian and unintended consequences".

Taking to Twitter he said, "I underlined #terrorist groups taking full advantage of humanitarian carve-outs, making a mockery of sanction regimes, including 1267 Sanctions. There are several cases of terrorist groups in our neighbourhood, rebranding themselves as humanitarian organizations to evade sanctions" He mentioned that the sanctions should always be used as an instrument of last resort.

Furthermore, Tirumurti said that it is important for the Security Council to fully consult all the key regional countries before considering any measures because the impact of sanctions is felt not just on the country but by its entire region. Regarding lifting of targeted measures, such as arms embargo and assets freeze, he said, the council needs to prescribe realistic and achievable benchmarks to encourage member states to take steps in the right direction.

Several terrorist groups use the umbrella of the humanitarian space to raise funds, recruit fighters and even use human shields, said Tirumurti during the debate. (ANI)

