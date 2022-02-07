Left Menu

Terrorist groups make 'mockery of sanction regimes': TS Tirumurti at UNSC debate

Ambassador of India to United Nations, T S Tirumurti, on Monday, said that the terrorist groups mock sanction regimes and rebrand themselves as humanitarian organizations to evade sanctions.

ANI | New York | Updated: 07-02-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 22:59 IST
Terrorist groups make 'mockery of sanction regimes': TS Tirumurti at UNSC debate
Ambassador of India to United Nations T S Tirumurti (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ambassador of India to United Nations, T S Tirumurti, on Monday, said that the terrorist groups mock sanction regimes and rebrand themselves as humanitarian organizations to evade sanctions. Tirumurti was speaking at an open debate organized by United Nations Security Council on "General issues relating to Sanctions: Preventing their humanitarian and unintended consequences".

Taking to Twitter he said, "I underlined #terrorist groups taking full advantage of humanitarian carve-outs, making a mockery of sanction regimes, including 1267 Sanctions. There are several cases of terrorist groups in our neighbourhood, rebranding themselves as humanitarian organizations to evade sanctions" He mentioned that the sanctions should always be used as an instrument of last resort.

Furthermore, Tirumurti said that it is important for the Security Council to fully consult all the key regional countries before considering any measures because the impact of sanctions is felt not just on the country but by its entire region. Regarding lifting of targeted measures, such as arms embargo and assets freeze, he said, the council needs to prescribe realistic and achievable benchmarks to encourage member states to take steps in the right direction.

Several terrorist groups use the umbrella of the humanitarian space to raise funds, recruit fighters and even use human shields, said Tirumurti during the debate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022