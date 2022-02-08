Left Menu

BIGBANG announces spring comeback and release of new song in four years

YG Entertainment announced on the 7th that K-pop group BIGBANG will make comeback in spring and release a new song in four years.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 08-02-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 10:35 IST
BIGBANG announces spring comeback and release of new song in four years
BIGBANG announces spring comeback and release of new song in four years (Photo: YG Entertainment). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], February 8 (ANI/Global Economic): YG Entertainment announced on the 7th that K-pop group BIGBANG will make comeback in spring and release a new song in four years. This is the first song that BIGBANG will release since their last single 'Flower Road' in March 2018. BIGBANG has finished recording new song and is set to film the music video.

BIGBANG debuted in 2006 and released various hit songs such as 'Lies,' 'Day by Day,' 'Fantastic Baby,' and 'BANG BANG BANG.' BIGBANG had four years of hiatus from 2017 as T.O.P., G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung were enlisted in military service in that order.

BIGBANG's former member Seungri was found guilty on all charges related to 'Burning Sun' scandal, he has left the team and announced to quit all activities in the entertainment industry. T.O.P also received suspended prison sentence for marijuana use. For this reason, BIGBANG's comeback is drawing attention whether their new song can gain popularity from public.

Meanwhile, as T.O.P's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment has ended, he will start his personal project. He will participate in various activities as an artist and businessman. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022