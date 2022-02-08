Left Menu

Saudi Interior Minister calls on Pak Army chief, discusses regional security, Afghan situation

Saudi Arabia Interior Minister Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif called on Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Image Credit: ANI
Saudi Arabia Interior Minister Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif called on Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday. The two representatives discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral defence relations, Pakistan's Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Bajwa said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world, Geo News reported. The Saudi minister pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Back in December, Bajwa had met with Saudi Foreign Minister. They discussed regional security and bilateral defence relations. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have both diplomatic and military ties. However, their relations have strained in recent years.

In May last year, Saudi Arabia's rice charity had triggered a political row in Pakistan. The announcement of 19,032 bags of rice from a Saudi aid agency came after Pak PM's trip to the kingdom. Pakistani public viewed the rice donation as an outcome of what the ruling PTI government had called a "highly successful visit." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

