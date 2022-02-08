Left Menu

Pakistan report 2,799 new COVID-19 cases, 37 more deaths

Pakistan reported 2,799 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-02-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 11:51 IST
Pakistan report 2,799 new COVID-19 cases, 37 more deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan reported 2,799 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday. The NCOC said that the country's overall number of cases has increased to 1,465,910, including 1,349,189 recoveries, Xinhua reported.

The number of active cases has dropped to 87,168 including 1,668 those who are in critical condition, as per Xinhua. According to the NCOC, 37 people died on Monday while battling against the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing the overall death toll to 29,553.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 553,112 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 490,103 case, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022