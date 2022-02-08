Imran Khan govt 'mortgaging' the State Bank of Pakistan: PDM chief

Slamming the Imran Khan government, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said the federal government is 'mortgaging' the State Bank of Pakistan to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan. Speaking at the public meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the PDM chief said, "The State Bank of Pakistan is not answerable to Pakistan [after debt agreement with the IMF]."

Fazl, who is also the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief, told a public meeting at the GPO Chowk that the SBP hadn't lent a single rupee to the federal government since 2019. He said that casting vote for the PTI candidates would mean further ruining the country and the nation because of the immature policies of rulers. Amid the rising inflation in the country, Fazl said electricity had got so expensive that it was unaffordable for the common man.

"The government is fulfilling the global agenda but we will not allow it to turn us into a slave nation," he said. Talking about the rising inflation in the country, Rahman said that hike in prices of food items, medicines and inflation was the country's real issue.

Despite taking huge loans from international financial institutions during the last three years, the government had no policy to steer the country out of the prevailing economic crisis, he added. Highlighting that people are suffering under the ruling PTI government, the PDM chief stated that the poor people and youths were compelled to commit suicide due to the price-hike of daily use commodities and joblessness in the country.

"This is not a government but a mafia imposed to destroy every sector of the country and loot the masses," the JUIF chief said.

