Russia confirms 165,643 new COVID-19 cases, 698 deaths

Russia has confirmed 165,643 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 171,905 the day before, and 698 deaths, the federal response center said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 08-02-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 14:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], February 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 165,643 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 171,905 the day before, and 698 deaths, the federal response center said on Tuesday. "As many as 165,643 new COVID-19 cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 698 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 20,185 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 86.2% increase from the day before. At the same time, 81,188 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

Moscow logged 12,902 new COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths in the same period. (ANI/Sputnik)

