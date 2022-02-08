Left Menu

Macron convinces Putin to not 'escalate' Ukraine crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday said that he had managed to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin not to "escalate" the crisis around Ukraine.

08-02-2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin along with French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday said that he had managed to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin not to "escalate" the crisis around Ukraine. This is a key development as the US has already warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"I obtained that there will be no degradation nor escalation," Macron said as he arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's leader, reported France 24. Earlier, following the Russian-French talks, Putin said, "NATO member countries continue to pump up Ukraine with modern types of weapons, allocate significant financial resources for the modernization of the Ukrainian army. They send military specialists and instructors,"

Putin expressed hope that Macron would discuss in Kyiv issues raised on Monday during the Russian-French talks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

