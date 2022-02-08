Macron convinces Putin to not 'escalate' Ukraine crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday said that he had managed to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin not to "escalate" the crisis around Ukraine. This is a key development as the US has already warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"I obtained that there will be no degradation nor escalation," Macron said as he arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's leader, reported France 24. Earlier, following the Russian-French talks, Putin said, "NATO member countries continue to pump up Ukraine with modern types of weapons, allocate significant financial resources for the modernization of the Ukrainian army. They send military specialists and instructors,"

Putin expressed hope that Macron would discuss in Kyiv issues raised on Monday during the Russian-French talks. (ANI)

