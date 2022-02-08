Left Menu

Indonesia reports 37,492 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths

Indonesia on Tuesday confirmed 37,492 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally of infections to 4,580,093, the country's health ministry said.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 08-02-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 20:09 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Tuesday confirmed 37,492 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally of infections to 4,580,093, the country's health ministry said. According to the ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by 83 to 144,719, while 10,708 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,202,312.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programmes to curb the spread of the virus, more than 187.04 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 132.09 million have taken the second doses. Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the government has administered over 325.01 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

