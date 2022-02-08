UN's first tranche worth USD 32 mln arrives in Kabul amid crippling humanitarian crisis

To prevent the collapse of Afghanistan's economy, the first tranche worth USD 32 million sent by the United Nations in cash arrived in Kabul on Tuesday, said Afghanistan's Central Bank-Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB). Notably, the UN has pledged to provide Afghanistan with up to $32 million cash every week until March 2022.

The first tranche of money came to Afghanistan through Kabul International Airport and was delivered to Afghanistan's International Bank, as per the DAB statement, reported Khaama Press. The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover.

The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various forms of assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

