Left Menu

UN's first tranche worth USD 32 mln arrives in Kabul amid crippling humanitarian crisis

To prevent the collapse of Afghanistan's economy, the first tranche worth USD 32 million sent by the United Nations in cash arrived in Kabul on Tuesday, said Afghanistan's Central Bank-Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB).

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 08-02-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 23:06 IST
UN's first tranche worth USD 32 mln arrives in Kabul amid crippling humanitarian crisis
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

To prevent the collapse of Afghanistan's economy, the first tranche worth USD 32 million sent by the United Nations in cash arrived in Kabul on Tuesday, said Afghanistan's Central Bank-Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB). Notably, the UN has pledged to provide Afghanistan with up to $32 million cash every week until March 2022.

The first tranche of money came to Afghanistan through Kabul International Airport and was delivered to Afghanistan's International Bank, as per the DAB statement, reported Khaama Press. The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover.

The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various forms of assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022