Left Menu

UN again voices concern about women's safety in Afghanistan

The top UN envoy in Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons met top Taliban leadership on Tuesday and voiced concern about the women's safety in the country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 09-02-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 10:08 IST
UN again voices concern about women's safety in Afghanistan
UN top envoy in Afghanistan meeting Taliban leader (Photo Credit: UN Mission in Afghanistan's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The top UN envoy in Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons met top Taliban leadership on Tuesday and voiced concern about the women's safety in the country. "It is three weeks now since Afghan women activists began 'disappearing' from their homes & the streets of Kabul. @DeborahLyonsUN in a meeting with dfA Dep-PM Hanafi today again voiced concern to Taliban leadership about the women's safety, urging all steps to secure their liberty," UN Mission in Afghanistan said in a tweet.

In recent weeks, several women activists, who were raising concerns about rights issues, went missing in Kabul. The UN has sought information from the Taliban on the latest reported detentions by the outfit. On Monday, Germany had joined the ranks with the United Kingdom and other western countries in raising concern about the recent disappearance of female Afghan activists.

Earlier, Deborah Lyons also expressed deep concern about the well-being of "disappeared" women activists. In a meeting with Afghanistan's acting Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, Deborah Lyons, had said world support to Afghanistan is eroded without respect for all Afghan's rights. US Special Envoy Rina Amiri also asked the Taliban to stop unjust detentions of Afghans' human rights if the outfit wishes to seek legitimacy from the Afghan people and the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022