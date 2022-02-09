Pashtun Tahafuz Movement stages protest against Pak's military court in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Families of those sentenced by Pakistan's military court protested for removing the stay on the release order of Peshawar High Court, in Swat District in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Previously, the release order was suspended by Pakistan's Supreme court on July 20, 2022.

The information was shared by Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), a human rights-based resistance movement in Pakistan, on its Twitter handle. In a recent incident, on Wednesday, the members of PTM were staging a peaceful protest in the Qilla Saifullah districts of Balochistan and the Army went with machine guns brutally against peaceful demonstrators, according to reports.

The movement has been critical of state policies in Balochistan and has ruffled feathers among the Pakistan military with its demand of probe into gross human rights violations conducted by the Army. The PTM leaders and activists would continue to raise their voices against state-sponsored violence and extremism through peaceful means.

In response, PTM staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club to express anger at the firing incident in the Zhob district of Balochistan. (ANI)

