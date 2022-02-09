Left Menu

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement stages protest against Pak's military court in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Families of those sentenced by Pakistan's military court protested for removing the stay on the release order of Peshawar High Court, in Swat District in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ANI | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Updated: 09-02-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 11:52 IST
Pashtun Tahafuz Movement stages protest against Pak's military court in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Families of those sentenced by Pakistan's military court protested for removing the stay on the release order of Peshawar High Court, in Swat District in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Previously, the release order was suspended by Pakistan's Supreme court on July 20, 2022.

The information was shared by Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), a human rights-based resistance movement in Pakistan, on its Twitter handle. In a recent incident, on Wednesday, the members of PTM were staging a peaceful protest in the Qilla Saifullah districts of Balochistan and the Army went with machine guns brutally against peaceful demonstrators, according to reports.

The movement has been critical of state policies in Balochistan and has ruffled feathers among the Pakistan military with its demand of probe into gross human rights violations conducted by the Army. The PTM leaders and activists would continue to raise their voices against state-sponsored violence and extremism through peaceful means.

In response, PTM staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club to express anger at the firing incident in the Zhob district of Balochistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022