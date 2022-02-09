Left Menu

Jaishankar to visit Philippines on February 13 after BrahMos missile deal worth USD 375 million

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will visit Philippines from February 13 to 15, to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest, said the Ministry of External Affairs in its official statement on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 12:19 IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to hold talk with Teodoro L. Locsin Jr., Philippines Foreign Minister . Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will visit Philippines from February 13 to 15, to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest, said the Ministry of External Affairs in its official statement on Wednesday. The visit comes at a time when India signed a deal worth USD 375 million to supply 290 km strike range BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines.

Notably, this is Jaishankar's first visit to the Philippines as External Affairs Minister wherein he will hold talks with Teodoro L. Locsin Jr., Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines to review developments in bilateral relations. In November 2020, the Joint Commission meeting on Bilateral Cooperation was co-chaired in virtual format by both sides.

In addition to other meetings with the political leadership in the Philippines, EAM would interact with the Indian community in Manila during his visit. The visit is expected to impart further momentum to bilateral relations with key partners in the Indo-Pacific, Australia, and the Philippines, which is also a leading member of ASEAN, said MEA.

Earlier, the CEO of the missile firm Atul D Rane said the deal with BrahMos was the first for India to supply a full major weapon system to a foreign country. "This is the first export deal that India has signed for a full major weapon system and this paves the way for many more to come forward," he said. (ANI)

