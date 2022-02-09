Left Menu

Pak reports 4,253 new COVID cases, 50 deaths in past 24 hours

Pakistan is witnessing a surge in the number of COVID cases as the country reported 4,253 new cases and 50 patients succumbed to the viral disease over the past 24 hours.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-02-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 13:13 IST
Pak reports 4,253 new COVID cases, 50 deaths in past 24 hours
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is witnessing a surge in the number of COVID cases as the country reported 4,253 new cases and 50 patients succumbed to the viral disease over the past 24 hours. The country reports a total of 2,799 COVID cases on Tuesday. The death toll after the addition of new fatality numbers has risen to 29,603, reported ARY News.

The number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,731 including 63 in the past 24 hours. The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections rose to 1,470,161 after the addition of the new NCOC daily tally numbers. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 51,749 samples were tested, out of which 4,253 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 8.2pc as compared to yesterday's 5.34 per cent, reported the news channel.

Notably, Pakistan is facing the fifth deadly wave of coronavirus, numbers are increasing with each passing day and the new NCOC data only reveal a further upward trend. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022