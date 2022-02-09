Left Menu

Russia confirms 183,103 new COVID-19 cases, 669 deaths

Russia has confirmed 183,103 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 165,643 the day before, and 669 deaths, the federal response centre said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2022 14:37 IST
Moscow [Russia], February 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 183,103 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 165,643 the day before, and 669 deaths, the federal response centre said on Wednesday. "As many as 183,103 new COVID-19 cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 669 people have died," the centre said.

In addition, the response centre said that 20,178 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 0.03% decrease from the day before. At the same time, 97,163 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response centre.

Moscow logged 11,521 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths in the same period, according to the stopcoronavirus.rf portal. (ANI/Sputnik)

