No direct threat of Taliban expansion into neighbouring states, says CSTO Secretary-General

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General Stanislav Zas has said that the member states of the CSTO currently are not facing a direct threat of military expansion by the Taliban despite Afghanistan remaining the source of regional instability, reported Sputnik.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 16:24 IST
Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General Stanislav Zas has said that the member states of the CSTO currently are not facing a direct threat of military expansion by the Taliban despite Afghanistan remaining the source of regional instability, reported Sputnik. Zas told the Valdai Discussion Club that Afghanistan appears to be a long-running hotbed of instability. "Indeed, we see that currently there is no direct threat of military expansion by the Taliban into the territory of neighbouring states, including our member, Tajikistan," Zas added.

However, the Secretary-General emphasised that other dangers emanating from the country persist, including terrorist threats and drug trafficking. Zas indicated that against the backdrop of socio-economic crisis and humanitarian collapse unfolding in Afghanistan, these threats attain a growing relevance, as enlisting in armed militias, terrorist organizations and drug trafficking become one of the means for people's survival, according to Sputnik.

The CSTO official also said that the group intends to continue paying utmost attention to strengthening the Tajik-Afghan border as well as ensuring the security of our southern borders. Last year in August, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan after the collapse of the government, triggering economic distress and food shortages that push the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearful of the Taliban and widespread violation of human rights. (ANI)

