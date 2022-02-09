Left Menu

Hong Kong reports 1,161 new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong registered 1,161 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data from the Center for Health Protection on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 18:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong, February 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Hong Kong registered 1,161 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data from the Center for Health Protection on Wednesday. The newly reported cases consist of eight imported cases and 1,153 locally acquired cases. There are another 800 cases preliminarily testing positive, the centre said.

Since the start of a mass inoculation program in February last year, about 5.43 million people, or 80.8 per cent of the eligible population in Hong Kong, have taken at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while over 4.9 million, or 72.8 per cent of the eligible population, have taken two doses. Meanwhile, over 1.09 million people in Hong Kong have taken their third booster shot. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

