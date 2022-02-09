Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar meets Qatari counterpart, exchanges views on regional developments including Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and exchanged views on global and regional developments, including Afghanistan.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 09-02-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 19:07 IST
S Jaishankar with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. (Photo Credit - Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Qatar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and exchanged views on global and regional developments, including Afghanistan. The two leaders also discussed political, economic, digital and security partnerships.

"Held productive talks with DPM and FM of Qatar @MBA_AlThani. Discussed our broad-based political, economic, digital and security partnership. Appreciate the interest in expanding investment and trade. Thank Qatari authorities for the support extended to the Indian community," tweeted Jaishankar. "Exchanged views on global and regional developments, including Afghanistan," added the Indian Foreign Minister.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since the Taliban took control of Kabul last year in mid-August. A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis.

"Met with HE @DrSJaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, and had a fruitful discussion on ways to develop bilateral relations in various fields. We also discussed the latest regional developments and exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest," tweeted Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Al Thani. Along with fruitful discussions, both leaders unveiled the foundation stone of the new Indian Embassy complex in Doha.

"Unveiled the foundation stone of the new Embassy complex in Doha. Thank DPM and FM @MBA_AlThani_for gracing the occasion. Confident that the new chancery complex will meet the aspirations of the Indian community in Qatar," tweeted Jaishankar. (ANI)

