Left Menu

Pak reports 3,914 new COVID cases, 47 deaths in past 24 hours

Witnessing a major spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Pakistan reported 3,914 new cases and 47 deaths in the past 24 hours, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-02-2022 09:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 09:04 IST
Pak reports 3,914 new COVID cases, 47 deaths in past 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Witnessing a major spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Pakistan reported 3,914 new cases and 47 deaths in the past 24 hours, local media reported. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 54,638 samples were tested, out of which 3,914 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 7.1 per cent as compared to yesterday's 8.2 per cent, ARY News reproted.

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections rose to 1,474,075 with the addition of 3,914 new cases. As many as 47 patients succumbed to the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,650. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,716 including 63 in the past 24 hours, said the Pakistani media. Sindh remains top on the list with 554,990 COVID-19 so far since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020. Punjab follows with 492,489 cases, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported 206,879 coronavirus cases to date, ARY News reproted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022