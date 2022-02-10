Left Menu

COVID-19: Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple to reopen from Friday

Pashupatinath Temple closed in wake of rising COVID-19 infections is set to open from Friday morning adhering to health protocols, the Pashupati Area Development Trust said in a statement.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-02-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 10:40 IST
Pashupatinath Temple to reopen from Friday adhering to health protocols (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Pashupatinath Temple closed in wake of rising COVID-19 infections is set to open from Friday morning adhering to health protocols, the Pashupati Area Development Trust said in a statement. According to the Trust, the temple is being opened as per the order of the District Administration Office, Kathmandu, on February 7, which states that worship, meditation or prayer can be done in places like monasteries, temples, mosques, monasteries and churches by observing public health standards.

The revered Hindu holy shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva was closed for three weeks in wake of the third wave of the COVID-19 infection. Pashupatinath Temple, along with other shrines in the premises such as Guhyeshwari and Chandrabinayak among others were drawing large gatherings of the devotees which as per the authorities posed a threat of transmission of COVID-19.

The regular worship, aarti among others were continued in these shrines during the period adhering to health safety measures. (ANI)

