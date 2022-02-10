Left Menu

TTP releases fresh video featuring sniper attacks against Pakistani troops

Amid the recent surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) has released a fresh video featuring about a dozen sniper attacks against Pakistani troops in South Waziristan and Bajaur districts.

10-02-2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Amid the recent surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) has released a fresh video featuring about a dozen sniper attacks against Pakistani troops in South Waziristan and Bajaur districts. Reportedly, the attacks were carried out using the advanced thermal night vision mounted on long-range rifles.

This video is released a few days after at least five Pakistani soldiers have been killed at a border post by firing from neighbouring Afghanistan. This was a second such attack since the Taliban seized power in August last year. "TTP has released a fresh video featuring about a dozen sniper attacks against Pakistani troops in South Waziristan and Bajaur districts. In the video, troops seem naive to cope with such attacks being carried out with the advanced thermal night vision mounted on long-range rifles," Ihsanullah Tipu Mehsud, a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Pakistan based journalist said in a tweet.

The TTP has stepped up attacks since the outfit unilaterally broke a ceasefire agreement in December last year, accusing Islamabad of not fulfilling its promises. Stressing that both Pakistan and Taliban are playing a double game, senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir said Afghan Taliban doesn't trust Pakistan and refuses to acknowledge Pakistan's many years of tacit and not-so-tacit support for the group's fight.

Writing an opinion piece for The Washington Post, Mir said the Taliban wants official diplomatic recognition and it wants other countries to unfreeze Afghan its funds, however, it also doesn't want to meet the international community's conditions on issues like human rights and women's education. "The bottom line is that the Afghan Taliban doesn't trust Pakistan. Both have played double games with each other in the past. Now the Taliban is opening channels with India and Iran. It wants official diplomatic recognition for its new state, and it wants other countries to unfreeze Afghan funds that are held in foreign banks -- but it also doesn't want to meet the international community's conditions," Mir wrote for the Washington based newspaper. (ANI)

