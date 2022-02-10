Left Menu

Russia has no plans to mediate between India-China talks over standoff in Ladakh: Russian envoy

Russia has no plans to mediate between India and China over the border issue in Ladakh, said newly appointed Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, adding that if both the countries expressed a wish for an intermediary then Russia can consider it.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 15:10 IST
Russia has no plans to mediate between India-China talks over standoff in Ladakh: Russian envoy
Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has no plans to mediate between India and China over the border issue in Ladakh, said newly appointed Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, adding that if both the countries expressed a wish for an intermediary then Russia can consider it. India and China have been engaged in holding talks on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh area to resolve the standoff. So far, 14 rounds of talks have been held between India and China.

The talks led to some disengagement of troops from several friction points along the LAC, but not all of them. "No. We have no such plans [to be an intermediary]. But if such a wish is expressed on both sides, then, of course, we will consider it most carefully. We have no mediation plans for a simple reason: both sides view the territorial dispute between them as a purely bilateral matter," Alipov said in an interview with Sputnik, the Russian News Agency.

Moscow respects this position and is not going to interfere, the diplomat said, expressing hope that the territorial problem will be resolved as soon as possible by purely diplomatic means. India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala.

After the conclusion of 14 rounds of military talks, India and China had agreed to hold the commander-level meeting at the earliest on the LAC in the Western sector to resolve the standoff between the two nuclear nations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022