Pakistanis disappointed over rising inflation, over 25 per cent believe soaring prices was worst news of 2021

People in Pakistan have expressed their disappointment and anguish over the rising inflation last year with most of them saying that inflation was the worst news of 2021, reported the local media.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 10-02-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 16:47 IST

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
People in Pakistan have expressed their disappointment and anguish over the rising inflation last year with most of them saying that inflation was the worst news of 2021, reported the local media. The Pulse Consultants Survey took an opinion poll about the best and the worst news of the year from 2000 people from January 13-21, reported The News International. With regard to the worst news of 2021, 25 per cent of respondents termed increasing inflation as the worst news, said the Pakistani publication.

Among the respondents, nearly 62 per cent of them described reopening of schools as the best news of 2021, followed by six per cent favouring cricket victories, five per cent government's measures, four per cent of bringing Covid-19 under control, two per cent introduction of corona vaccine, according to The News International. 16 per cent of the respondents did not find any good news at all. With regard to the worst news after the inflation, 24 per cent agreed that closure of schools and loss of education was among the bad news followed by 19 per cent of respondents saying that spread of the coronavirus was the bad news. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

