National Medical Commission cautions Indian students in choosing China to pursue medical education

Amid travel restrictions and suspension of Chinese visas since November 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, an official notice from the National Medical Commission (NMC) advised Indian students against pursuing medical education from the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 18:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Amid travel restrictions and suspension of Chinese visas since November 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, an official notice from the National Medical Commission (NMC) advised Indian students against pursuing medical education from the country. As per the letter, dated February 8, the commission took notice of China issuing notices for admission to MBBS programmes for the current and upcoming academic years and Sandhya Bhullar, Secretary, NMC cautioned students saying, "students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue medical education from."

The advice comes in the backdrop of a large number of international students including Indians, who have not been able to go back to China amid stringent COVID-19 measures. It has come to the notice of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India that few Universities in China have started issuing notices for admission to MBBS programmes for the current and upcoming academic years, said the NMC letter.

In this context, any prospective student needs to be aware that China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020. A large number of international students including Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions.

Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions. Further, the Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online, added the letter. Further, the NMC also reiterated that as per the extant rules, the commission does not recognize or approve medical courses done only by online mode.

Also, students are advised to refer to FMGE Regulations before applying or planning to seek admission in any institutions in China/Foreign institutions, said the letter. The FMGE Regulations determines the eligibility criteria for Indian Nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs). It includes the basic criteria related to nationality, qualification, internship among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

