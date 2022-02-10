Left Menu

Saudi forces shoot down Houthi drone over Abha Airport, injuring 12 civilians

Saudi Arabia's air force has shot down a drone over Abha International airport in the country's southwest, purportedly launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen, resulting in the injuries of 12 civilians by shrapnel, reported Sputnik.

ANI | Abha | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
12 civilians of various nationalities were wounded with debris and shrapnel when the drone was shot down over the airport in Saudi Arabia, reported Sputnik citing Saudi broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya

Saudi led coalition earlier in the day said that four people were injured during the attack. The coalition has also vowed to take decisive action in response to the attack.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels for several years. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab coalition has been providing military support to Yemen by conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen. Abha airport, located in close proximity to Yemen, has been repeatedly targeted by Houthi rebels, according to Sputnik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

