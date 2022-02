Indian envoy pays visit to Bangladesh Rear Admiral, discusses improving sub-regional connectivity

Assistant High Commission of India, Dr Rajeev Ranjan, on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Chairman, Chittagong Port Authority. Both of them discussed prospects for future collaboration for improving sub-regional connectivity and economic integration.

"Asst. High Commissioner of India Dr Rajeev Ranjan paid a courtesy visit today to Rear Admiral M. Shahjahan, Chairman, Chittagong Port Authority & discussed prospects for future collaboration for improving sub-regional connectivity and economic integration," tweeted Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong. India's prime interest is developing North-East India, better connectivity to South-East Asian Countries and exploring the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

