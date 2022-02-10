Left Menu

Protests held in Pakistan to lift ban on students union

Scores of students in Pakistan participated in a march on Wednesday to mark the 38th anniversary of the ban on student unions imposed by former president General Ziaul Haq, reported local media.

Criminalising politics in university campuses has had a devastating effect on the democratic process and particularly the development of youth said the Pakistani publication. The students also urged all mainstream political parties to act towards the restoration of student unions in colleges and universities.

Under the platform of the Progressive Students Federation (PrSF), members of various left-wing and ethnic national organisations gathered at the National Press Club (NPC) from where they proceeded towards F-6 Supermarket. Trade unionists, intellectuals, progressive political workers and ordinary citizens were part of the march, according to Dawn. In the past four decades, the criminalisation of politics on college and university campuses has had a devastating effect on the democratic process in general and the development of youth in particular said the students.

The rally demanded the removal of the ban on student unions and immediate conduction of nationwide student union elections, an end to the privatisation of educational institutions, reimbursement of the fee taken after increments and free education for all, reversal of cuts in the education budget levied by Higher Education Commission (HEC) and freedom to conduct political activities on campus, according to Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

