Indian envoys holds virtual meeting with Comoros FM to review progress in bilateral ties

Indian envoy to Moroni Abhay Kumar held a virtual meeting with Comoros Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal and reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties between the two countries.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:39 IST
Indian envoy to Moroni Abhay Kumar and Comoros Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal. Image Credit: ANI
Indian envoy to Moroni Abhay Kumar held a virtual meeting with Comoros Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal and reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties between the two countries. Comoros Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal visited India in February 2021 to participate n the Aero India 2021 and IOR Defence minister conclave in Bengaluru.

India last year also trained 12 diplomats from the country during the 1st Special Course for diplomats from the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) organized by Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS), Delhi. Recently INS Kesari visited Comoros in January 2022 to help repair a Comorian ship.

India remains committed to further strengthening its development partnership with Comoros that aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR which stands for Security And Growth for All in the Indian Ocean Region, according to the official statement. In 2019, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited Comoros. It was the first-ever visit by a high political dignitary from India to Comoros. During the visit, six agreements were signed including an agreement on defence cooperation. External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with his Comorian counterpart in 2020 and a medical team from India was sent to Comoros to help them fight dengue and Covid-19. India sent 1000 metric tonnes of rice to Comoros in March 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

