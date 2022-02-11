Left Menu

Russia not ruling out West preparing provocation in Donbas: Deputy envoy to UN

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said he does not rule out that the West is preparing to stage a provocation in Donbas to use as a pretext to accuse Russia of an invasion, but hopes it will have enough prudence to avoid taking this step.

11-02-2022
Russia not ruling out West preparing provocation in Donbas: Deputy envoy to UN
Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy (Picture Credits: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
New York [US], February 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said he does not rule out that the West is preparing to stage a provocation in Donbas to use as a pretext to accuse Russia of an invasion, but hopes it will have enough prudence to avoid taking this step.

"I would not reject such a scenario, it can be seen in the groundless hysteria that is being stoked around the presence of our troops on our own territory," Polyanskiy told Sputnik. "However, I hope that our Western colleagues will have the prudence not to go for such a scheme."

Polyanskiy also said the persistence with which some countries continue to promote false or unverified information is "very alarming," greatly increasing the risk of a military provocation. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

