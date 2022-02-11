Left Menu

Quad working together on issues concerning nations across Indo-Pacific: Australian FM

Concerned over the strategic competition in Indo-Pacific, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Friday said the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) partners are working together to both amplify and coordinate responses to the most pressing issues that concern the nations across the region.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Melbourne. Image Credit: ANI
Concerned over the strategic competition in Indo-Pacific, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Friday said the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) partners are working together to both amplify and coordinate responses to the most pressing issues that concern the nations across the region. While speaking at the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the Australian Foreign Minister said, "Quad is a partnership committed to openness, transparency, practical cooperation, to support regional recovery in face of COVID19 and regional security. It's that what the four democracies can bring to support the priorities of Indo-Pacific partners."

She also highlighted that for Australia, India-Japan-US are the closest partners. "For Australia, India-Japan-US are the closest partners. In response to strategic competition in Indo-Pacific, we're working together to both amplify and coordinate responses to the most pressing issues that concern the nations across our region," she said.

"Our objective is to give our region strategic choices and build the resilience of all states," Payne stated. As the world enters into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Australian FM said, "...We are on track to support the production of an additional 1 billion vaccine doses in India: Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers'."

During an earlier meet between QUAD ministers today, Australian FM said they have to discuss the region's maritime security addressing critical technologies issues, counter-terrorism and efforts to work together on climate in the region and importantly vaccine delivery. "We can now affirm that the Quad as a grouping has delivered over 500 million vaccines over our commitment in the region. Across Indo-Pacific, those partnerships are very, very important," she added.

Australia is hosting India, Japan and the United States for the fourth Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in Melbourne on Friday and the top diplomats are seeking to bolster cooperation in areas including economy, security, COVID-19 pandemic and free and open Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

