Left Menu

Russia's Ambassador says Germany's lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine unacceptable

Germany's lethal weapons supplies to Kiev are unacceptable and would not contribute to the constructive development of bilateral relations between Russia and Germany, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev told Sputnik.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 11-02-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 14:09 IST
Russia's Ambassador says Germany's lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine unacceptable
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin [Germany], February 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany's lethal weapons supplies to Kiev are unacceptable and would not contribute to the constructive development of bilateral relations between Russia and Germany, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev told Sputnik. "The country's leading politicians, including Chancellor [Olaf Scholz] and German Foreign Minister [Annalena Baerbock], share the understanding that it is unacceptable to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, given that it would in no way facilitate either the settlement process or the constructive development of Russian-German relations," Nechaev said.

In recent weeks, Kiev has repeatedly criticized Berlin over its refusal to provide direct military assistance to Ukraine as well as hindering arms deliveries by NATO allies. Scholz dismissed the criticism on Monday, saying that Germany would not allow weapons export to crisis regions, noting that Berlin seeks to support Ukraine economically, rather than militarily.

Russia firmly denies having any intention to escalate the situation in Ukraine and has repeatedly stated that rising fears of Russia's alleged incursion into Ukraine are used as a pretext for advancing NATO's military presence in Eastern Europe. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow does not incite tensions around Ukraine, with the turmoil being deliberately promoted by the West to cover Kiev's line to sabotage the Minsk agreements on Donbas. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022