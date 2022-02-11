Left Menu

Taliban urge Afghan professors to return home to help rebuild Afghanistan

The Taliban in Afghanistan has called on university professors, who fled the country after the outfit seized power last August, to return to Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 11-02-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 15:15 IST
Taliban urge Afghan professors to return home to help rebuild Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban in Afghanistan has called on university professors, who fled the country after the outfit seized power last August, to return to Afghanistan. In an official statement published in national media on Friday, the outfit sought help in rebuilding the country and contributing to scientific development.

"Afghanistan is the common home of all ethnic groups and we are responsible for their development. In the absence of prosperity, the country's education system is incomplete. Accordingly, the Ministry of Higher Education invites all professors who have left the country, " the statement cited by Ariana News said. The statement claimed that the government in Afghanistan focuses on education as part of its policy to foster the country's development, with the funding allocated to hire new academic staff.

"We ask the cadres who have left the homeland to return and continue their sacred profession and contribute to the scientific progress of the country. The Ministry of Higher Education undertakes to pay all the spiritual and economic benefits of these professors," the statement added. The Taliban took power in Afghanistan last August last year. A month later, they formed an interim government that is yet to get recognition from the international community.

The number of registered Afghan refugees in neighbouring Pakistan exceeded 1.4 million, with Iran alone sheltering over 780,000 registered Afghans and 2.25 million illegal refugees, according to the UN refugee agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022