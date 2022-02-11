Jaishankar discusses resilient, transparent post-Covid world with Australia based CEOs

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday had a "fruitful roundtable" with Australia based CEOs and discussed why the post-Covid world must be resilient, trusted and transparent. "A fruitful roundtable this afternoon with Australia based CEOs. So encouraging to hear their experiences of India's improved ease of doing business. Discussed why the post-Covid world must be resilient, trusted & transparent. Thank Australia India Chamber of Commerce for organizing," Jaishankar tweeted.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also met with Alex Hawke, the Australian Immigration Minister. "Nice to meet Immigration Minister @AlexHawkeMP. A useful discussion on talent, mobility and globalization," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Jaishankar held Quad Foreign Ministers meeting along with the counterparts from Australia, Japan and the United States. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)