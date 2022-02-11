Left Menu

China exporting hazardous goods in garb of fertilizers: Report

China has been exporting hazardous goods with explosive properties in the garb of fertilizers and skipping safety precautions that facilitate safe storage and shipment of goods by providing information on the dangers associated.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 11-02-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 16:42 IST
China exporting hazardous goods in garb of fertilizers: Report
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has been exporting hazardous goods with explosive properties in the garb of fertilizers and skipping safety precautions that facilitate safe storage and shipment of goods by providing information on the dangers associated. The checks are done under International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes Code (IMSBS Code). The primary aim of IMSBS code is to facilitate the safe storage and shipment of solid bulk cargoes by providing information on the dangers associated with the shipment and China is not exercising these prescribed safety precautions.

The Chinese companies are hiding the correct and specific nature of the product that they are exporting. They avoid putting their remarks on explosive hazards. The Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDSs) issued by the Chinese companies at the time of export lack these data. In one such incident, New China Chemicals Company Ltd, based in Tianjin, China loaded its consignment on July 22, 2021, and it reached Port of Durban, South Africa by September 2021.

The vessel started emitting toxic brown fumes that created chaos at the Port, reported The HK Post. China described the goods exported as Sodium Metabisulphite; however, the description was incorrect. The actual consignment contained 6 different items, sent as fertilizers i.e Sodium Metabisulphite, Calcium Nitrate Granular, Magnesium Nitrate, Mono Ammonium Phosphate, Zinc Sulphate and Mono Potassium Phosphate.

A chemical analysis report indicates that except for Mono potassium phosphate, all the other five chemicals onboard the vessel have explosive properties, reported The HK Post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022