Afghanistan: 1 killed, 15 injured in blast at mosque in Badghis province

One person was killed and 15 others were wounded in a blast on Friday afternoon at the gate of a mosque in Qala-e-Naw, capital of Badghis province, bordering Turkmenistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 11-02-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 17:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed and 15 others were wounded in a blast on Friday afternoon at the gate of a mosque in Qala-e-Naw, capital of Badghis province, bordering Turkmenistan. A blast occurred this afternoon at the gate of a mosque in Qala-e-Naw, capital of Badghis province, local officials said.

The head of the Badghis health department, Asif Qanat, said one person was killed and 15 others were wounded in a blast this afternoon in the provincial capital. Three children are among the wounded, tweeted Tolo News. According to initial reports, 8 worshippers were wounded. The blast occurred while worshippers were coming out of the mosque. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

