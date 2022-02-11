Amid Ukraine crisis, US participation in Quad meet underscores our commitment to stay in focus on Indo-Pacific: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said even as the US continues to work relentlessly to resolve the Ukraine crisis, its participation in the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Melbourne underscores Washington's commitment to stay in focus on the Indo-Pacific. "Even as we continue to work relentlessly to try to resolve the crisis in Ukraine brought about by Russian aggression and to do that through diplomacy and deterrence.. but being here now even in the midst of that, I think only underscores our commitment to stay in focus on the Indo-Pacific," said Blinken after the meeting.

"One of the reasons we are working so intensely to defend Quad principles threatened by Russian aggression towards Ukraine is because those very same principles are crucial to enjoying stability in this region and every other part of the world," he added. The Secretary of State further talked about the shared meaning of Indo-Pacific for Quad and said, "Free Indo Pacific will mean that people will be free in their daily lives and live in open societies. It means that countries will be able to choose their own path and their own partners. It means that goods, ideas, individuals flow freely in the region and the problems will be dealt with openly."

He encouraged Quad and said that India, Japan, Australia and US are "democracies united in advancing a very affirmative vision for the future." Talking about his speech in Jakarta, Indonesia, in December Blinken recalled, "When I was in Jakarta I set out US vision for free and open Indo-Pacific which more than any other region will shape the trajectory of the 21st century."

"As Indo-Pacific countries, as democracies and as nations we understand how important it is to uphold the international rules that provided the foundation for decades of shared security and prosperity. It is in our interest to do more together," he said during the press conference. He also shared that collaboration is enhanced on disaster response and Humanitarian assistance as in the case of the Tonga volcano eruption.

Furthermore, touching upon the Maritime security issue, Blinken said, "we are strengthening our cooperation on Maritime security both to combat like illegal unregulated unreported fishing and to ensure freedom to navigation across the region including in the South and East China seas." He assured that "Quad has been and always will be an affirmative partnership" and said that it addresses the challenges that real people face in their lives and help them seize the opportunity they want. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)