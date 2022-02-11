Left Menu

Quad pleased with rapid progress of COVID-19 vaccine production at facility in India, says aims to deliver 1 bn vaccines

The Quad has said that it is pleased with the vaccine partnership's rapid progress in expanding vaccine production at the Biological E Ltd facility in India which aims to deliver at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:09 IST
Quad pleased with rapid progress of COVID-19 vaccine production at facility in India, says aims to deliver 1 bn vaccines
Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan and the Secretary of State of the United States. (Image credit: Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Quad has said that it is pleased with the vaccine partnership's rapid progress in expanding vaccine production at the Biological E Ltd facility in India which aims to deliver at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022. "As we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quad partners have collectively provided more than 500 million vaccine doses. Together, we have pledged to donate more than 1.3 billion vaccine doses globally," said the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan and the Secretary of State of the United States in a joint statement after the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Melbourne on Friday.

"We are pleased with the Quad Vaccine Partnership's rapid progress in expanding vaccine production at the Biological E Ltd facility in India, which aims to deliver at least 1 billion vaccines by the end of 2022," the statement added. The foreign ministers of Quad countries also said that they look forward to the delivery of the first batch of Quad-supported vaccines in the first half of this year.

"We are assisting to train healthcare workers, combat vaccine hesitancy and augment infrastructure, especially cold chain systems, for 'last mile' vaccine delivery," said the ministers. Stressing that the Quad is working to identify and address vaccine gaps and barriers exacerbated by gender, disability and social inequities, the Ministers ensured safe, effective, affordable and quality-assured vaccination coverage in hard-to-reach areas.

"We welcome the timely initiative for coordinating the response to combat the COVID pandemic under a Global Action Plan for Enhanced Engagement," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022